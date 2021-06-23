Liverpool return claim for Luis Suarez as Jurgen Klopp decides on a trade.

For Wednesday, June 23, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

A handful of Liverpool stars are expected to leave the club this summer, according to fans.

Following reports that the Reds are willing to approve a permanent departure for Wales international Neco Williams, the defender joins a list that includes Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, and Harry Wilson.

Liverpool were open to offers for all three players last summer, and when no appropriate offers came in, the Welshman was permitted to go on loan while the Swiss and Belgian internationals provided backup at Anfield.

The Reds’ position on the trio has remained unchanged all summer.

There is renewed interest in their services, which is only expected to grow for Shaqiri following his great performances at Euro 2020, but Liverpool will not trade any of them cheaply.

Jurgen Klopp would only let any of the three to leave the club if they were pushed to do so rather than the Reds forcing them out.

If they decide to stay, they will be included in the Liverpool first team squad, as Shaqiri and Origi were last season.

If they want to leave, they will only be allowed to leave for the market worth of their property.

Despite links with Patson Daka, Raphinha, and Donyell Malen, club insiders believe it is unlikely that the Reds would seek a replacement if any of the trio were to be sold.

Luis Suarez has stated that if he wants to return to the Premier League, he will only play for Liverpool, and he believes Steven Gerrard will return to Anfield as manager.

Suarez was a fan favorite at Liverpool for three and a half years, scoring 82 goals in 133 appearances before joining Barcelona in July 2014.

Following that, the Uruguayan earned a slew of awards at Camp Nou before joining Atletico Madrid last summer and helping them win La Liga.

While the 34-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League, he admits that if he pursues such a move, there will almost surely be only one destination.

"Playing for any team other.