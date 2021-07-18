Liverpool residents were polled on their thoughts on a 15-year plan that will shape the city.

Residents of Liverpool are being asked for their opinions on several aspects of a plan that will define the city’s growth over the next 15 years.

The last consultation on the council’s Local Plan is open until August 20, with residents able to express their opinions on a document that will serve as a major framework for how housing and other infrastructure are developed.

It lays out how the city will address the issues of a 47,000-person population increase by building 35,000 new homes and developing 370 acres of land for 38,000 new jobs.

The city council’s cabinet recently approved a draft plan that identifies 100 precise rules to regulate the city’s expansion, including initiatives to conserve the city’s heritage and a new policy to control construction in the city center.

It would also incorporate a more robust framework for regulating the number of property conversions into multi-occupancy dwellings (HMOs).

As the council draws closer to formally adopting the plan, Sarah Doyle, cabinet member for development and housing, said it’s critical that people give their input on the final modifications.

“Covid has given everyone time to think about what type of growth Liverpool needs, where it will benefit, and who will benefit from it – and this Local Plan gives the foundation for how that will happen,” added Councillor Doyle.

“This Local Plan will assist shape Liverpool’s post-pandemic recovery by determining how we can make Liverpool a healthier and more prosperous city that meets the demands of a changing population.

“It will have a significant impact since it addresses all of the major challenges and recognizes the need of assessing social value in what we do and with whom we collaborate.

“It considers what kind of houses and employment we need as a city to increase community wellbeing, what kind of high street we shop on, how we enjoy our parks and green spaces, and how we commute between them,” says the author.

“Feedback from the public has been critical in crafting this approach to this point, and it will continue to be so.”

