Liverpool residents were cautioned not to “give change to people on the street.”

A new campaign in Liverpool aims to persuade people to donate to a community fund instead of giving change to those begging on the streets.

‘Show how funds can be better used to aid more people and offer rough sleepers a better opportunity,’ says the Change Liverpool project.

The fund will rely on public donations to provide grants to those who need assistance getting off the street and into new opportunities.

The “Change Liverpool” fund, which is managed by the Community Foundation for Liverpool, is projected to raise tens of thousands of pounds by breaking the cycle of street begging.

The Liverpool BID Company, the Community Foundation for Merseyside, Crisis, Liverpool Parish Church, Liverpool City Council, The Whitechapel Centre, and other professionals who engage with homelessness are all part of the network.

Following the end of the government’s Everyone In policy, which Liverpool elected to prolong until mid-August this year, the launch takes place.

Liverpool City Council, in collaboration with Registered Housing Providers, found houses for almost 1,500 people throughout the pandemic, providing furniture and support.

It has extended this collaborative strategy with local housing providers until the end of September in order to help people who are at risk of becoming homeless find housing.

However, as winter approaches, fears are growing that some people will abandon their support and return to the streets.

A former gas engineer whose life was torn apart by alcoholism and who ended up begging on the streets of the city for six years to feed his addiction, which nearly killed him, has aided in the start of the campaign.

Jay Keenan, 46, believes the fund will be a far better approach to assist those living on the streets than handing out tiny coins from those who feel sorry for others who are less fortunate.

“Change Liverpool is the appropriate approach,” Jay, who has been sober since 2015 and now works as a senior case worker at Transforming Choice, an addiction support organisation in South Liverpool, said.

“We believe that donating money, food, or a blanket to someone who is homeless is helpful.

"No, it isn't. All you're doing is keeping them there. It's a fundamental."