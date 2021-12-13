Liverpool residents have been advised to “go above” government covid restrictions.

According to Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson and Director of Public Health Professor Matt Ashton, people should consider going above and beyond government recommendations this Christmas to keep loved ones safe.

At a press conference earlier today, the mayor and the city’s public health chief urged Liverpool citizens to be vaccinated and come forward for booster shots.

Following Boris Johnson’s announcement last week that the UK would be moving to ‘Plan B’ to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 form, there is a sense of urgency to ramp up the city’s immunization program.

Booster shots are available at walk-in clinics across Merseyside.

While mask wearing will be restricted further, and Covid cards will be introduced for large-scale events, there will be no tighter restrictions on mixing households in public or private areas.

This means that Christmas parties can go on as planned, and restaurants and bars can continue to operate without the need for required face coverings or Covid passes.

When questioned today if the government’s actions go far enough to keep the people of Liverpool safe, Mayor Joanne Anderson replied that citizens of the city should “make smart decisions this Christmas” to protect loved ones.

“Even if we don’t feel frightened, other people will be afraid and concerned,” Mayor Anderson told The Washington Newsday. “I think we can do what we can to support them.”

“I believe that people have enough information to make informed decisions this Christmas, and we’ve all learned from our mistakes in the past.” If you’re concerned, you should avoid going to see someone who is vulnerable.” As concerns about the Omicron Covid-19 strain have grown, Mayor Anderson said she has changed and cancelled some of her personal plans this holiday season.

“My advice for Christmas would be to make sure you get all your vaccinations, boosters, get checked periodically, and make sure you’re not near somebody vulnerable because other people may be more concerned than you are,” she continued.

“It’s critical that we don’t pass [Covid-19] on to anyone else.”

Prof. Ashton claims that the city isn’t far behind the current rise in instances in the. “The summary has come to an end.”