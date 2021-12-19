Liverpool residents enjoy visiting the festive garden center and food market throughout the Christmas season.

This year, a garden store in Liverpool is once again wowing tourists with its winter wonderland decorations.

Warrington’s Bents is noted for its stunning holiday lights, and it even includes an indoor winter food market, festive snow globes to sit in, and more.

The garden centre, located just off the East Lancs Road in Leigh, is a 50-minute journey from Liverpool city centre and is popular with shoppers, including celebrities.

Its Winter Food Market has lovely wood huts with warm mulled wine, sizzling bratwurst sausages, and a variety of delicious delicacies. Visitors can also get a festive cocktail or a cup of hot chocolate. From Thursday to Saturday, the market is open from midday with live music.

Bents also has a number of little globes in the outdoor area that are available for private use and are perfect for a winter adventure with family and friends. They can accommodate up to six people. Each Winter Food Market globe contains warmth and lighting, as well as seasonal decorations and a blanket basket.

The globes must be reserved in advance, so there is no need to wait on the day.

Visitors can meander around the wonderful Christmas displays at this time of year, which feature every subject imaginable.

Ellie Fenlon, an interior stylist, displayed the diverse options on sale this year on her Instagram feed @fenloninteriors, which span from traditional red and green to warm pinks and sugar plum fairy-inspired decorations.

Bents is open from 8.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Sundays.