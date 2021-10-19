Liverpool receives a £154 million boost thanks to FSG’s transfer plan, but Chelsea and Man City remain untouchable.

Not every player that comes through Liverpool’s academy will be able to break into the first squad and stay there.

While players like Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher have gone on to become legends, and current Reds stars like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones have bright futures ahead of them, the club must move on from individuals who have a great future but not at Anfield.

Liverpool has been more effective than others in ensuring that they can collect high payments for their players, as evidenced by the sales of Jordon Ibe to Bournemouth, who paid £15 million for his services.

Harry Wilson left for £12 million this summer, while Rhian Brewster left for about £23.5 million the prior year. The Reds would have wanted to obtain closer to £20 million for Wilson if the pandemic had not impacted investment in the Championship and lower tiers of the Premier League.

The academy’s success in moving on those who don’t quite make the grade can be seen in the amount of money recouped in transfer fees during the last decade, with Liverpool taking in £153.9 million in sales of academy players in that time.

Over the last ten seasons, the 20 current Premier League clubs have earned a total of £1.4 billion in transfer fees for players who came via their youth programs. This statistic is based on the fees that were reported in the media at the time of each transfer.

Some of the prices were for established first-team regulars, such as the £100 million earned by Aston Villa for Jack Grealish. Many were for players who had yet to make an impact in the senior team, such as the £23.5 million Liverpool reportedly paid Sheffield United for Brewster.

In fact, when it comes to raking in transfer money, the Reds have the fourth most lucrative academy in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling commanded a higher sum than any other player from Liverpool’s junior system. Manchester City paid £49 million for the England forward.

The second most expensive player was Brewster, who cost £23.5 million, followed by Ibe, who cost £15 million, and Wilson, who cost £15 million. “The summary has come to an end.”