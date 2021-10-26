Liverpool players are facing financial ruin following a £60 million drug bust.

Two men are facing gloomy financial prospects after being imprisoned for their roles in a high-risk narcotics run.

After attempting to transport 751 kilos of cocaine from South America to the Welsh coast, Gary Swift, 53, and Scott Kilgour were sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

The narcotics were worth roughly £24 million in wholesale, with a potential street value of £60 million.

Kilgour, of Bedford Close, Huyton, was found to have £4.07 in his bank account during a proceeds of crime hearing yesterday (Monday).

Swift’s assets were appraised at £328,071 in a prior examination, which included three boats, five caravans, and a Hymer mobile home.

Swift’s assets are currently being sold by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

When they are finally released from prison, both men will be in dire financial straits.

Swift was formerly a prosperous businessman in Chester, where he opened a waterside hotel. He paid roughly £1 million buying the Eaton Hotel in Chester in 2007.

“Initially, we were hoping to go down to the south coast since I do a little sailing,” the father-of-four stated in 2009. But after some consideration, we decided to look for something closer to home.

“We wanted to undertake some work on something, and the Eaton Hotel was looking a little worn.” We currently have 16 rooms available, but by Christmas, we will have 19 rooms available, as well as a bar, restaurant, and al fresco dining in the basement.” Swift filed into bankruptcy in 2010.

Swift and Kilgour had taken part in a mock journey from South America in December 2017, which ended in catastrophe when they ran into bad weather off the coast of Wales.

This prompted officials to board his Mistral sailboat, where they discovered suspicious-looking anti-surveillance technology that had been used to thwart law enforcement efforts to trace his travels.

When Swift and Kilgour went forward with the actual cocaine run, the NCA placed the two men under surveillance and conducted a sting operation.

Swift travelled to Suriname through Amsterdam the following March, spending a week in the South American country before returning home.

