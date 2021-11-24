Liverpool Philharmonic Hall will host a spectacular Christmas performance, complete with mesmerizing carols and orchestra.

What would Christmas be without carols, music, and festive fun for the whole family?

As the nights grow shorter, it’s time to start thinking about Christmas with Raymond Gubbay’s annual season of Christmas concerts at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

There are a wide choice of exhilarating concerts to pick from, with something for everyone to enjoy at the most magical time of the year, including Christmas carols, swinging 40s music, renowned film scores, and classical favorites.

The events’ tickets are already selling out, so gather your loved ones and get ready to make this Christmas one to remember with performances that will delight both young and old.

Candlelight Carols

The season begins with a magnificent concert of carols and holiday favourites performed in full 18th-century costume in an evocative candle-lit environment.

The Mozart Festival Orchestra, conducted by Michael Bawtree, will perform holiday favorites such as “Joy to the World” and “Deck the Halls” with soprano Harriet Eyley and the Canzonetta choir. There will also be a selection of your favorite songs, including “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” The event will take place on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 7.30 p.m.

Russell Watson’s Christmas

Russell Watson, the singing sensation, will keep the Christmas mood alive after the holidays with a fantastic presentation of well-known music and seasonal songs.

‘O Holy Night,’ ‘Ave Maria,’ and ‘Silent Night,’ as well as famous classics from his legendary record The Voice,’ will be performed by the People’s Tenor.

Laura Wright, a special guest performer, will join him on stage for a festive feast not to be missed!

Date and time of event: Monday, December 27, 2021, at 7.30 p.m.

John Williams at His Finest

With The Best of John Williams, you’ll have something to look forward to between Christmas and the New Year.

Nothing compares to the renowned cinematic scores of the Hollywood heavyweight composer, from E.T. to Star Wars and beyond.

Jaws, Star Wars, E.T., Close Encounters, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Superman, and many more will be brought to life by conductor Lee Reynolds and the Manchester Concert Orchestra.