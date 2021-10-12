Liverpool partied like it was 1999 on the eve of the millennium.

It’s difficult to imagine the excitement that the year 2000 brought 21 years ago.

For those born in the 1990s, 1980s, and earlier, the twenty-first century appeared more like a date in a science fiction novel than a place to live.

The arrival of the new millennium was a historical event so anticipated that superstar Prince produced ‘1999,’ a musical vision of what it would look like, in 1982. Whatever happened, it had to be a major deal.

People celebrated the new year with street parties, bonfires, and fireworks displays all around the United Kingdom.

People celebrated the new year with street parties, bonfires, and fireworks displays all around the United Kingdom.

Thousands of revelers crowded the banks of the Thames in London, where the celebrations were centered on Big Ben.

The Millennium Dome, a massive exhibition complex built as the centerpiece of the capital’s celebrations and costing an eye-watering £789 million to build, drew a lot of attention.

To welcome in the new millennium, thousands gathered to Liverpool’s city center and its world-famous docks.

The city’s millennium beacon was ignited on the steps of St George’s Hall at 6 p.m., kicking off the festivities.

Paul McCartney delivered a pre-recorded message of goodwill and peace to a throng of 15,000 on St George’s Plateau.

Later, Echo and the Bunnymen and the Christians entertained the masses at the Great Hall, which became the venue where thousands of families opted to ring in the new year.

The newly refurbished bells at the Municipal Buildings on Dale Street sounded for the first time since WWII.

Lasers and projections lighted the three graces in a superbly curated light show at the Pier Head.

Serious celebrations and the city’s craziest party were going place on the riverfront.

At Cream 2000, the official Pier Head celebration of superclub Cream, large crowds were delighted by chart topping artists and DJs.

At Cream 2000, the official Pier Head celebration of superclub Cream, large crowds were delighted by chart topping artists and DJs.