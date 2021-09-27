Liverpool must make a change ahead of Porto and Man City, according to Jordan Henderson.

Following the dramatic 3-3 draw against Brentford, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has called for the team to improve its collective defense.

The newly-promoted side undid the Reds too easily at the back, causing them to surrender losing positions twice after falling behind.

Brentford seized the lead early on, but goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah each side of halftime seemed to put the visitors on track for a crucial victory.

Curtis Jones’ stinging effort looked like it would be enough for Liverpool to take all three points after the Bees came back on terms. However, some sloppy defending allowed Yoane Wissa to tie the game at 3-3.

While Liverpool remain in first place following the defeats of Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, they will be dissatisfied with the manner in which goals were conceded, as defenders were unable to deal with simple balls into the box.

Despite the fact that the back four struggled against Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo, Henderson told the Daily Mail that when there are leaks at the back, all 11 players on the pitch must take responsibility.

“We knew their strikers would both be a handful before the game,” Henderson added.

“They’ve demonstrated that in the games they’ve played thus far. It’s a little retro.

“They have good feet and are quite good in the air. We needed to defend as a unit rather than relying solely on the two center halves and the goalkeeper.”

Henderson also praised the home side, who have performed admirably in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship via the playoffs last season.

“It was a fantastic environment, and to be honest, I anticipated it to be. I’ve seen them play and they’re a good team.

“They make it intense and demanding, and we expected it to be difficult. We’ve missed these atmospheres when everything is a whirlwind.

“However, we are dissatisfied. We should have put the game out of reach at 2-1. Look, you have to give credit to Brentford.

“They made it difficult for themselves, scoring three points, so I’m sure they’ll say.”

