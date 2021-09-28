Liverpool MPs demonstrate their support for Andy Mcdonald, who has resigned from the shadow cabinet.

Andy McDonald, who abruptly resigned from Labour’s front bench yesterday, has gathered support from a number of Liverpool MPs.

Mr McDonald stunned the party’s Brighton conference when he announced his resignation as shadow secretary for employment, launching a stinging attack on party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Mcdonald announced his resignation due to a lack of support from the party’s leadership in advancing a £15-an-hour minimum wage policy.

His resignation occurred at a difficult time for the party, in the midst of a tumultuous conference, but at the end of one of the more successful days, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves garnering praise for her address that morning.

Mr McDonald, who also served in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, received support from a number of Liverpool Labour MPs following his departure.

Mr McDonald’s resignation post was retweeted by Walton MP Dan Carden, who added: “Andy McDonald is one of the most principled, committed, and ethical people in Parliament.”

“This is a major setback for Labour’s front bench.

“I hope Andy and his team’s tremendous work to defend workers’ rights and deliver a new contract will be continued by his successor.”

“Solidarity to Andy McDonald on this moral stance,” Paula Barker, MP for Liverpool Wavertree, tweeted in support of the outgoing shadow minister.

“I understand how important his work in the Shadow Cabinet was to him, and how distressing this must have been for him.

” I, along with the bulk of our movement and millions of workers who rely on Labour to fight for them, stand with you.”

Mr McDonald has been “the driving force behind Labour’s policy to expand workers’ and trade union rights,” according to a statement from the Socialist Campaign Group, of which Ian Byrne is a member, adding: “Andy would never sell out working people.” We are completely united in our support for him.”

Mr. Byrne also sent a fist emoji to indicate his support for Mr. McDonald.

Kim Johnson, a Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, tweeted her support, saying, “Very sad to see Andy McDonald feel forced to resign from the Shadow Cabinet.”

