Liverpool MPs are calling for masks to be required in all public venues in the city.

Liverpool lawmakers from all parties have banded together to urge for the city’s Covid-19 regulations to be preserved.

A proposal brought by Liberal Democrat Councillor Richard Clein was passed by the whole council yesterday night after obtaining backing from various parties, including the ruling Labour party.

The motion slammed the government’s’reckless’ decision to withdraw all public safety precautions earlier this week, and stated that face masks should still be worn in specific public places in Liverpool, where infection rates are still high.

The infection rate in Liverpool is currently over 500 cases per 100,000 individuals, with 2496 new cases reported in the last week.

Local authorities have already asked people to continue wearing face masks on public transportation in Liverpool, as well as in shops and other crowded public spaces, and Cllr Clein’s motion reiterated this request last night.

“Council is gravely disturbed by the government’s rash decision to withdraw practically all public safety precautions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid 19,” the motion added.

“An increase in incidence will result in more hospitalizations and fatalities, as well as a greater likelihood of variations emerging that are more transmissible or vaccination resistant.

“Council further observes that, while the correlation between cases, hospitalization, and death has decreased, it has not been broken, and that leading health professionals believe that the expected surge in mortality will put the NHS under enormous strain in the autumn.”

“As a result, Council legitimately considers that lifting all present limitations on July 19th is not the best time to do so until immunization rates improve.”

The resolution, which was easily passed, prompted the city’s leaders to write to the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary, requesting an urgent meeting and insisting that mandated mask wearing in Liverpool remain.

It also urged Matt Ashton, the city’s Director of Public Health, and Tony Reeves, the council’s Chief Executive, to meet with Merseytravel, Merseyrail, and local bus operators to persuade them to keep the mask requirement on public transportation in Liverpool.

Liam Robinson, a Liverpool councillor and the City Region's transport chair, remarked at the meeting that