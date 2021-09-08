Liverpool might spend £171 million on a new player. After Jude Bellingham’s transfer claim, Barcelona stars are available for free.

According to rumours, Liverpool’s top transfer target for next summer is Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old has been associated with Liverpool for some time, but the Daily Star believes that the Reds have prioritized the midfielder, claiming that it would cost a club record £80 million to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund.

Although Bellingham is on Liverpool’s radar, The Washington Newsday reports that the German club would be hesitant to move its midfield talisman until after the 2022 World Cup, as the Black and Yellows are expected to lose star scorer Erling Haaland at the end of this season.

The signing of Jude Bellingham could help Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp overcome a number of issues.

Bellingham has established himself as one of the most fascinating young stars in international football because to his outstanding exploits in the Bundesliga.

When he moved from Birmingham City to Dortmund for £25 million in June, Liverpool was one of numerous clubs connected with the then-16-year-old, but his worth has since skyrocketed.

Liverpool supporters had a disappointing summer, as they sought acquisitions from club owners FSG while recognizing the quality currently present in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The most sought-after additions were a midfielder and a forward option, with Ibrahima Konate assuring that the Reds would not face a similar centre-back dilemma as last season.

Despite their limited transfer market spending, the reason why further reinforcements may have been required has previously been laid forth, and the club has also been provided a possible remedy.

Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino, James Milner, and Takumi Minamino have all suffered injuries, highlighting the delicate balance in Liverpool’s squad depth. Though Lionel Messi’s high-profile free transfer to PSG, as well as Kylian Mbappe’s anticipated free agent move to Real Madrid next summer, push the Reds in the correct direction.

Unlike Jack Grealish's £100 million move to Manchester City, Barcelona's financial difficulties provide Liverpool with an opportunity to upgrade important areas for free next season. After luring Luis Suarez away from Anfield, the tables appear to have turned with a trio of star players all joining the club.