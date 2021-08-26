Liverpool might save money on Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, and Alisson agreements.

Andrew Robertson joined Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, and Virgil van Dijk as the sixth Liverpool player to sign a new long-term contract on Tuesday.

Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah may follow, or so the Reds hope, as the core of Liverpool’s successful side pledges their long-term future to the club, removing some of the conjecture that comes with contracts that are less than two years old, as was the case for a number of Reds players.

The new contracts will almost certainly include improved terms for players, with the rise in wages, combined with the additions of players like Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara last summer and Ibrahima Konate this summer, pushing the wage bill at Anfield, which is already the second highest in the Premier League, past the £325 million mark, which will likely push them over the top.

Liverpool could save money on one part of their balance sheet when the 2022 accounts are published, with the financial year up to May 2021 already closed and likely to be published late this year or early next, ahead of the World Cup. Departures like Harry Wilson and Xherdan Shaqiri will take some money off payroll, as will other potential departures before the window closes, but the new deals could actually see Liverpool save money on one part of their balance sheet when the 2022 accounts are published, with the financial year up

Liverpool’s top table gives them optimism of improving on their £436 million deals.

When finances are audited, amortisation is a topic that comes up frequently. It occurs when a transfer fee is spread out over the course of a contract, such as the £36 million paid for Konate from RB Leipzig will be reflected in the books as £7.2 million per year for each of the five years of his deal.

Amortisation costs for Liverpool reduced by £6 million to £106 million in the most recent set of public records, putting them fifth in the Premier League, with Manchester City’s amortisation costs at £146 million.

