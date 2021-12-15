Liverpool might pursue a Manchester United reject, an Arsenal double, and other savvy January deals.

The January transfer market is rapidly coming, and Liverpool may need to consider bringing in some reinforcements.

In recent winter windows, Jurgen Klopp has been hesitant to sign new players, with the exception of Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Despite the fact that the transfer window is closed, Liverpool is still linked with a number of prospective new signings who could arrive in the New Year.

Liverpool has developed a reputation for pursuing bargains, and next month could be another opportunity to do so.

As is customary in sports, there are players who find themselves in the final months of their contract, with the clock ticking down.

There will be more players in that predicament in January, and Liverpool would be well to keep an eye on some of them.

Liverpool might not simply look at pre-contract agreements; some players are likely to be available in cut-price deals so that the selling teams don’t lose them for nothing a few months later.

So, which players may Liverpool be able to really pursue? Only those in the Anfield hierarchy will know what areas need to be strengthened, but here are a few players from several categories who should be examined.

Players whose contracts expire in the summer of 2022 are included below, along with their current market value as determined by Transfermarkt.

£31.5 million for Niklas Sule

£45 million for Paulo Dybala

£49.5 million Franck Kessie

£144 million for Kylian Mbappe

Eddie Nketiah is worth £10.8 million.

Todd Cantwell is worth £19.8 million.

Boubacar Kamara is worth £25.2 million.

Ousmane Dembele is worth £45 million.

Noussair Mazraoui has a net worth of £16.2 million.

Matthias Ginter has a net worth of £24.3 million.

Denis Zakaria has a net worth of £24.3 million.

£27 million for Jesus Corona

£10.8 million for Adnan Januzaj

Alexandre Lacazette is worth £19.8 million.

£22.5 million for James Tarkowski

Andreas Christensen has a net worth of £31.5 million.