Liverpool might profit more than £12 million from Harry Wilson’s sale to Fulham.

The sale of Harry Wilson to Fulham is expected to net Liverpool £12 million.

The Reds have also agreed to a 15% sell-on clause that will benefit them if the winger leaves Craven Cottage in the coming years.

Wilson’s exit was confirmed on Saturday, continuing a summer clearout that has seen the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, and Kamil Grabara leave the club.

As with each of previous transactions, sporting director Michael Edwards has included a sizable sell-on clause in the agreement.

Both Awoniyi and Grujic’s deals had clauses worth 10% of any future fee, with the Reds potentially owed 20% of any future Grabara profits.

Wilson remarked after his signing was confirmed, “I’m happy to sign for Fulham.” I loved what the gaffer was saying and felt like he knew me as a player from our first phone conversation, and that was a big part of why I came here.

“The club’s aim to return to the Premier League appealed to me since that is where we all want to be. I’m hoping to come here, have a successful season, and contribute to the club’s return to the Premier League.”

Wilson had previously piqued the interest of Benfica of Portugal this summer.

They were only willing to pay £6 million for the 24-year-old, which is half of what Fulham paid in the end.