Liverpool might make millions from 14 concealed transfer clauses in the near future.

Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Harry Wilson all left Liverpool this week as part of the club’s summer clear-out.

Grujic returned to FC Porto after spending last season on loan at Estadio do Dragao, where he helped the club reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Reds and the Primeira Liga club have completed a £10.5 million deal for the Serbia international to return to Portugal, according to The Washington Newsday on Tuesday morning.

On the same day, the Reds announced that Awoniyi had departed the club for £6.5 million to join Union Berlin in Germany.

Last season, the striker was on loan at Berlin, where he guided the team to a seventh-place finish in the Bundesliga.

Fulham confirmed Wilson’s signing late on Saturday night, with the Reds paying £12 million for the Welsh international.

Not only have the Reds acquired a total of £29 million for all three players, but Michael Edwards has also pulled off another of his sleight-of-hand transfers.

Because the Reds have included large sell-on clauses in each of the three players’ contracts, this is the case.

Both Awoniyi and Grujic’s deals included 10-percentage-point sell-on clauses, while Wilson’s deal has a 15-percentage-point sell-on clause.

Following the exits of Liam Millar to Basel and Kamil Grabara to Copenhagen earlier this summer, the Reds added a 20% sell-on provision in each contract.

The inclusion of sell-on clauses in this summer’s transactions just maintains a trend witnessed in previous transfer windows.

Liverpool, for example, agreed to a £23.5 million deal for Rhian Brewster last summer, with a 15% sell-on fee and a buy-back clause negotiated into the contract.

The similar 15 percent sell-on option was negotiated and agreed upon in the £13.5 million transfer of Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool to Wolves, while Ovie Ejaria’s move to Reading contained a 20 percent sell-on clause.

In the summer of 2020, Danny Ings agreed to a £20 million transfer to Southampton, with Liverpool receiving a 20% sell-on fee once again.

Danny Ward joined Leicester City for £12.5 million in 2018, and his contract included a 20-year extension. “The summary has come to an end.”