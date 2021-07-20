Liverpool may have to deal with Everton’s’super-manager’ dilemma if Jurgen Klopp’s future remains uncertain.

Everton’s contentious recruitment of former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has many people on both sides of Stanley Park scratching their heads.

Blues and Reds fans have been attempting to wrap their heads around the idea of the former Kop Idol taking control at Goodison Park and what it means for both fanbases.

Arsenal icon George Graham’s following tenure at Tottenham Hotspur is arguably the closest historical parallel in the game.

In an effort to learn from that experience, spoke with a couple of well-known broadcasters who are also football fans from both sides of the north London divide in a two-part program.

In the early years of BBC soap opera EastEnders, Arsenal supporter Lofty Holloway gained national prominence.

He later ghost-wrote David Beckham’s autobiography and continues to write books, produce documentaries, and work on EA Sports’ FIFA computer game.

Former editor of the New Musical Express and Q magazine, and a Tottenham supporter.

He is a regular host on talkSPORT radio, where he broadcasts the Trans Europe Express programme, a weekly round-up of football from around Europe.

The emotional dilemma that fans on both sides of Stanley Park must face when digesting Rafa Benitez’s appointment by Everton, according to Danny Kelly, is Jurgen Klopp being completely dedicated to Liverpool but showing the same level of dedication to another major footballing superpower in the future.

“Jurgen Klopp is fully involved in Liverpool, its history, its supporters, its players, and one day he will manage Real Madrid and he will be as exactly as passionate as he is now,” Kelly, 64, told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s that concept that we, as fans, sometimes purposefully ignore.

“We’ve arrived at the point in the game when football fans – and I’m one of them – are dealing with it on an emotional level.

“Many of them approach it in the same manner they do relationships within their families or marriages because it is so personal and vital to them.

“Every now and then, we are obliged to face the reality that for the owners of the clubs, and especially for the.”Summary ends.”