Liverpool may have lost out on a £26 million replacement for Roberto Firmino.

A football team is an ever-changing entity. Various members of the squad will inevitably be unavailable for selection at times, allowing others to establish their claim.

It’s difficult to imagine now, but Andy Robertson’s first extended run in Jurgen Klopp’s team came only after Alberto Moreno was injured, for example.

A squad must also evolve over time as players age or leave in pursuit of a fresh challenge elsewhere. With their established front three already in their sixth season together, Liverpool could face this problem in the near future.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah all have just under two years left on their contracts, and by the time the 2022/23 season begins, they will all be in their thirties.

The Reds’ front line has begun to evolve to some level, with Diogo Jota proving to be a good signing. He replaced Firmino in the first two games of the season, albeit given the latter’s lack of a pre-season program, it’s understandable that the Portuguese has played more.

Regardless of what the Brazilian adds to Liverpool’s front three, as the team’s lowest scorer, he is possibly the most at risk of losing his starting spot on a regular basis.

To avoid a selection nightmare, Liverpool has made important decisions on four players.

And it won’t be easy to replace Firmino on a more permanent basis when the time comes. The challenge has been made more difficult by the announcement that Matheus Cunha of Hertha Berlin is set to join Atletico Madrid for a sum of roughly £26 million.

He isn’t the same type of player as Firmino, if only because he is a multi-position player. According to Transfermarkt, he only made five appearances as a centre-forward in 2020/21, with the rest of his time spent on the left wing in Pal Dardai’s Hertha side.

The 22-year-old, on the other hand, has a lot in common with Liverpool's number nine, and it's not just that they're both Brazilians who established their names in the Premier League.