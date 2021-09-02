Liverpool may be sanctioned by FIFA if they refuse to release players for World Cup qualifiers.

The club vs. country debate rages on as the season’s first international break begins this week.

While some Liverpool players are away representing their country, others are unable to go due to quarantine restrictions.

Last week, Premier League teams took a united stand and refused to release players for international matches in countries on the red list.

Players would be required to isolate for 10 days upon their return, which would result in them missing a lot of games during that time.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, as well as Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino of Brazil, are all affected by the decision.

A number of football bodies are now pursuing sanctions against clubs who fail to release players.

Mexico, Paraguay, and Chile have all requested sanctions, according to The Telegraph, and Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford, and Blackburn Rovers are all facing punishment.

Unless an agreement can be struck with the national associations, those clubs might be barred from fielding players for five days after the current international window ends.

According to the newspaper, FIFA had yet to receive a similar request for punishment from Brazil as of Wednesday night, due to Liverpool’s refusal to release Alisson, Fabinho, and Firmino.

However, allegations emerged on Thursday from Brazil that the Brazilian Football Confederation intends to punish clubs for barring players from representing the country this month.

According to GE, the CBF wants FIFA to implement rules prohibiting clubs from fielding players for five days following the international break, which would affect Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leeds, and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Everton has been dubbed a ‘possible exception’ due to Richarlison’s release for the Olympics in August.

Liverpool might be without the three after the international break if the CBF pursues its proposal for clubs to be penalized and no deal is reached.

The Premier League’s determination to back any club that refuses to release players follows FIFA’s decision not to prolong the temporary release exception for those who must quarantine after returning from international action.

