Liverpool may be on the verge of announcing their next Kostas Tsimikas.

The identities of the established first choice and deputy for a certain position are firmly established in many sections of Liverpool’s squad.

Behind Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher is the backup goalkeeper, and Jurgen Klopp can rely on Kostas Tsimikas if Andy Robertson needs a respite at left-back.

On the other hand, the decision on the defense side is less apparent. Trent Alexander-Arnold is clearly the best option, and he will be for the rest of his career.

Two young international footballers, on the other hand, are vying to be Klopp’s favorite stand-by alternative if his number 66 is rotated out of the starting lineup.

Depending on which of Conor Bradley and Neco Williams makes the starting XI for the Carabao Cup match against Preston on Wednesday, one of them may have moved ahead of the other in the right-back pecking order.

Sepp van den Berg’s decision has been revealed, with Liverpool fans expressing their delight.

Williams has a substantial edge based on their previous professions. He has already made 27 games for the Reds, including 13 in the league and five in Europe, despite being two years Bradley’s senior.

While he is yet to score for Liverpool, the young Welshman has three assists, each of which has been remarkable in its own right.

His first was a cross from which Divock Origi equalized against Arsenal two years ago in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

It tied the game at 5-5, forcing a penalty shootout, and advancing an under-strength Liverpool side to the League Cup’s next round.

Williams set up the only goal in a Champions League win over Ajax the next season, drifting the ball towards the back post and allowing Curtis Jones to score from a goalkeeping error.

But it wasn’t just because it enabled Roberto Firmino to complete his hat-trick against Watford that his most recent assist was the most remarkable of the three.

Williams had to dribble by Danny Rose in order to be in a position to put a goal on the board for the Brazilian.

Salah had been tormenting the former Tottenham full-back all afternoon, so the fact that Liverpool’s number 76 was able to do so isn’t particularly noteworthy.

“The summary comes to an end.”