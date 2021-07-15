Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s’really odd’ pre-season remark as the club faces a potential financial increase

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on almost everything in sport, and Jurgen Klopp and his team have had to adjust their pre-season preparations for the second summer in a row as a result.

The Liverpool squad reported back for the start of their pre-season preparations on Monday, with a twist: instead of commencing their preparations at Kirkby as they did before the epidemic, the team flew straight to Austria.

Given the length of Liverpool’s pre-season stay in Austria, four weeks, Klopp admitted that it will be a different pre-season camp, one that neither he nor his players have experienced before.

“We’re staying away for approximately four weeks now, and it’s pretty unusual. That’s something I’ve never done before.

“When you play a tournament, it’s different; for example, some players did that obviously, such as Euros, World Cups, African Cups, or whatever.

“It’s evident they’re in a similar scenario, but it’s just a short-term preparation after a season. We’re gearing up for a lengthy season after a long break.

“As a result, the training will be extremely hard from a specialized standpoint. It’s already getting to be too much for them in their current predicament.

“As a result, we must be inventive, and everyone is accountable for maintaining a positive attitude. I’d never been in a scenario like that before — 28 days is a long time. But it’s also good.

“We have ample time to train, talk, and maybe, when the players from the Euros or the Copa [America] return, we will be able to bring them in without quarantine or other issues.

“Everything was crucial. That we can be in the bubble together, that we can fly to England in a bubble together [so]that we don’t have to be quarantined there, and that we can do all of these things.

“It’s a difficult circumstance, but it’s the reason we’ll be gone for a while.”

