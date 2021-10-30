Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thinks his team scored his favorite goal in the last six years against Brighton.

After Brighton’s comeback at Anfield, a disgruntled Jurgen Klopp bemoaned Liverpool’s inability to take three points.

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane put the hosts up early on, but a third goal was disallowed for handball shortly after half-time.

Prior to the interval, Enock Mwepu cut the deficit to one goal, but Leandro Trossard equalized in the second period.

As Graham Potter’s side pushed for their second consecutive Anfield victory, the Belgian had a goal called out for offside.

Liverpool manager Klopp praised Potter’s commitment to the game, but thought his team had a chance to seal the match in the first half while they were ahead.

“All I can say about Potter is that he is an extremely charming person, and his team reflects his ability,” Klopp remarked.

“That’s fantastic; he’s doing a fantastic job. He should not be concerned about his future, in my opinion.

“But, again, I don’t want to diminish Brighton’s achievements; I admire what they’ve achieved, but today was the day when we could have given them a thorough thrashing and we didn’t.

“I don’t enjoy a draw at home, and I’m not the kind to say, “It’s impossible to draw with Brighton,” but today is the day we could have given them a thorough thrashing.

“It doesn’t mention Graham Potter, but it shouldn’t have been enough to bring us down today.”

He continued, ” “Brighton has earned a point for a variety of reasons.

“We were incredibly good in our good moments, and we showed how to play against Brighton, but we opened the door by not playing enough football.

“Keeping the ball is the ideal way to play against Brighton, but we didn’t do it for long enough. That is why we were able to score two goals.

“Because of how we put them under duress, Sadio’s second goal was my favorite goal in six years at Liverpool.

“I’m not sure if it was a cross or not – who cares? – but we weren’t playing the right game anymore when they scored their goal.

“We used to attack the center of Brighton in our good times, but we no longer do so.

“We slowed the. “Summary comes to a finish.”