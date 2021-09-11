Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp teases a January transfer stance ahead of the trio’s exit.

When the Africa Cup of Nations takes place in the new year, Jurgen Klopp admits that international football may have an even bigger impact on Liverpool’s season.

When the competition takes place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, the Reds will be without Senegal attacker Sadio Mane, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita.

The trio will almost surely miss Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round fixture against Brentford, Premier League games against Brentford and Crystal Palace, as well as both legs of the League Cup semi-final if the Reds reach that point.

If any of their respective countries reach the final rounds of the Cup of Nations, it might jeopardize their participation in a hypothetical FA Cup fourth-round fixture, while quarantine laws could affect their participation in Leicester City’s Premier League visit on February 9.

However, Klopp has stated that the Reds would not be adding to their roster in the January transfer window to compensate for the expected absences.

“It depends on the current scenario in the squad,” the Reds manager explained. “Everyone understands that that isn’t ideal.

“They have the right to play their tournament, just like Europe and South America, and that is perfectly great.

“We knew it, we knew we had to deal with it, and we knew we would. How? We’ll have to wait until January to find out.

“People are now claiming that we need to sign two strikers of the same caliber as Sadio and Mo, but that is not a viable answer because we are unable to do so.

“As a result, we’ll have to find a solution in January.”

Due to travel limitations and quarantine concerns, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on international football this season.

Liverpool followed other Premier League teams in refusing to release their Brazilian players for the recent round of World Cup qualifiers in South America, and Alisson Becker and Fabinho were set to miss out until the Brazilian Football Association withdrew their complaint to FIFA.

With further international games scheduled for October and November, Klopp has highlighted the need for a long-term solution.

"I don't believe it is."

