Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent Ibrahima Konate a message with the words “hard lessons.”

Ibrahima Konate will take time to adjust to Liverpool’s style of play, according to Jurgen Klopp.

However, after keeping a clean sheet on his debut in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, the Reds boss was full of praise for the £36 million defender.

Konate was Liverpool’s only summer acquisition, with his arrival revealed as early as May and his formal start date set for the beginning of July.

However, the France Under-21 international had to wait for his turn, having missed the first five matches of the season before being named opposite Virgil van Dijk on Saturday.

Fabinho and Andy Robertson were also forced to adjust to Klopp’s expectations before being granted extended appearances in the side, and the Reds boss claims the same will be true with Konate.

Klopp, on the other hand, was thrilled with what he saw from the new centre-back, who guided Liverpool to the Premier League title by shutting out Palace.

Klopp responded, “Definitely, and I think that is really important,” when asked if Konate had been forced to adapt to the system.

“We all recognized the boy’s potential; it’s fantastic; physically, his technique, his comprehension of the game, it’s all there.

“However, when you are a young boy who is already good, you rely on those qualities at times, and the Premier League may teach you harsh lessons.

“Today versus Palace was an excellent example; Wilf Zaha, Jordan Ayew, and Edouard were all proper strikers.

“It’s not always easy to play a completely new last line, but it worked incredibly well with Virg and Milly (James Milner, right-back). Kostas Tsimikas also had a great game.

“Konate is doing well, and I am quite pleased. But Ibou has a lot more to offer; he’s still young, and yeah, he’ll have to adjust, just like they’ve all had to adjust to the way we play and to the league as a whole because it’s a unique league.”

When Liverpool face Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, Konate could keep his spot in the team.