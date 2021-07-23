Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp outlines his team’s plans for their first full 90-minute friendly.

Liverpool’s match against FSV Mainz 05 on Friday night, according to Jurgen Klopp, will be “the next stage” in the Reds’ preparation for the coming season.

Liverpool started their pre-season campaign on Tuesday with back-to-back’mini-games’ against Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart, drawing 1-1 in both.

While the half-hour matches were a solid starting point for Klopp’s team, Friday’s 90-minute match against Mainz is unquestionably a step up – both in terms of the length of the match and the quality of the opposition.

It will undoubtedly be another emotional match for Klopp, as he faces a team with which he has an unique affinity, having spent time as both a player and a manager with the German side.

Along with his reunion with his former team, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a connection with his opponent, Bo Svensson. When Klopp was in charge of Mainz, the Mainz boss was a player under him, and he was named their head coach at the start of this year.

Klopp intends to divide the minutes across his squad after picking two completely different lineups for the Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart friendly earlier this week.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “The only thing I wish for my former team is that they don’t defeat us 4-0 because every time Mainz beats Liverpool 4-0, they get relegated at the end of the season.” So we must do everything we can to avert this outcome!

“It’ll be a challenge, but no problem,” says the narrator. They’re excellent. My old player is now the manager there, and another of my former players is now the manager at Mainz, which is fantastic.

“I’m excited to see them, and the game is undoubtedly the next step for us.”

“[It will be] the regular situation with a lot of adjustments, 45 and 45, I’m very sure,” he added. “All right, then, let’s go for it.”

Klopp said of his reunion with Mainz, “Actually, there aren’t that many people I still know – but now the manager and the sporting director or head of football are back.”

“So, certainly, this club is more than just catching up with old pals for me.”

The summary comes to a close.

”