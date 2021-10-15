Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is waiting for Newcastle’s statement as he questions Financial Fair Play.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has questioned the Premier League’s silence on Newcastle United’s tumultuous acquisition, believing that nothing can now prevent the Toon Army from becoming football’s third superpower.

After a contentious takeover, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), whose chairman is Mohammed bin Salman, the Middle Eastern state’s crown prince, was recognized as Newcastle’s new owners last week.

The Premier League’s 19 other top-flight clubs are believed to be unified in their opposition to the Saudi-led consortium and have lodged a complaint with the league over the transaction, which has also been criticized by human rights activists.

Klopp has been surprised by the league’s lack of response, with chief executive Richard Masters refusing to comment publicly on the topic.

“I was actually waiting for some official words about that,” the Reds’ general manager explained. “Perhaps from Richard Masters or another source.

“We are all aware that there are legitimate worries about human rights issues. That is undeniable. There, we’re all thinking the same thing.

“What does this imply for football? A few months ago, there was a huge debate, an issue that engulfed the entire football world, with 12 clubs attempting to form a Super League. That is correct. It didn’t happen, but if you want to call it that, this is akin to forming a “super team.”

“It’s very much the same thing: guaranteed Champions League spots in a few years.

“Nobody knows for sure if Financial Fair Play still exists nowadays. It appears to be the case. Newcastle fans will be ecstatic, but for the rest of us, it simply means that Newcastle has gained a new superpower. That is unavoidable.

“Money won’t buy everything, but it will buy them enough time to make a few bad mistakes, then make the right ones, and eventually get them to where they want to be in the long run.

“Everyone knows that, and Richard Masters, the Premier League’s commissioner, apparently decided, ‘Yeah, let’s give it a shot.'”

By joining Manchester City, Newcastle has been promoted to the top tier of the richest clubs in the world.