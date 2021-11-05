Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is debating whether or not to keep Andy Robertson in the midfield.

Liverpool’s perfect start to the season was extended with a magnificent win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

With a 2-0 win over the 10-man Spaniards, the Reds qualified for the Champions League knockout stages. Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored.

When Liverpool travels to in-form West Ham United on Sunday, they will play their final game in 23 days.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

Klopp will be thinking about the defense’s performance against Atletico Madrid ahead of the trip to the London Stadium.

Joel Matip, who has been restored as Virgil van Dijk’s center-back partner, was brilliant and has pushed Ibrahima Konate further down the pecking order.

While Joe Gomez is out with a calf injury, Nat Phillips made his second appearance of the season as a late substitution on Wednesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was outstanding against Atletico Madrid and is the overwhelming favorite to replace Neco Williams at right-back.

Klopp, on the other hand, may have to make a decision at left-back, with Kostas Tsimikas impressing in midweek as a replacement for the injured Andy Robertson.

The return of Fabinho provided much-needed balance in the midfield, and the return of Thiago from the bench after almost six weeks out with a calf complaint gave Liverpool a more familiar look.

Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rounded out the starting lineup, with the latter likely eager to return to West Ham after scoring in 2017 and 2020.

Although Liverpool are currently examining Curtis Jones’ eye condition that prompted him to miss the game on Wednesday, he might be a viable option.

Naby Keita, James Milner, and Harvey Elliott, on the other hand, are all still out.

The loss of hobbled Roberto Firmino for an unknown amount of time is a significant setback, as the Brazilian has just found some nice consistent form.

Despite this, Diogo Jota had shined when starting against Atletico Madrid, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also impressing.

Along with Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi was in the starting XI for Liverpool’s last two games against West Ham.