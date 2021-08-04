Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made two more bold decisions.

Jurgen Klopp adores a player who can play in a variety of positions. Has always done so, and will continue to do so in the future.

A brief glance at his Liverpool roster reveals that the majority are capable of playing in several positions, with Sadio Mane capable of playing anywhere in the front three and Joe Gomez capable of playing at either centre-back or full-back.

Nonetheless, the Reds manager has a knack for reinventing players in roles they would never have imagined for themselves.

James Milner’s season-long transformation into a left-back is the most noticeable alteration.

Liverpool went to their vice-captain to fill the post after being unconvinced by Alberto Moreno and failing to bring in a desirable target.

Of course, the 35-year-old has always been a versatile player, having shown his ability all over midfield during his career, as well as brief outings up front and at right-back for former club Manchester City.

Milner thrived in such a role during the 2016/17 season, scoring seven goals and assisting three times in 36 Premier League appearances as he led Liverpool to a top-four finish.

Klopp has not needed to use the veteran in such a manner since the arrival of Andy Robertson that summer, although he remained the Reds’ reserve choice at left-back and has filled in at both full-back positions when needed prior to the purchase of Kostas Tsimikas last year.

Gini Wijnaldum, who joined from Newcastle United for £25 million in the summer of 2016, is another major positional move.

He had earned a name for himself as an attacking midfielder who could also play out wide for the Magpies, PSV Eindhoven, and Feyenoord, and he exhibited such abilities in his lone season at St. James’ Park, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 38 Premier League appearances.

During his five seasons at Liverpool, though, he was rarely used in this position, with Klopp preferring to use the Dutchman.