Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains why the Reds will begin their pre-season schedule with two 30-minute friendlies.

Liverpool will begin their pre-season campaign with back-to-back 30-minute matches, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Last Monday, the Reds landed in Salzburg and immediately set to work in preparation for the next season.

After more than a week of training, Liverpool will kick off their friendly schedule tonight with two 30-minute games against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart.

Before the end of the month, the Reds will play two more games in Austria, against FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin.

Klopp, on the other hand, has moved to explain why his team will begin their preseason program with an unique doubleheader.

“I’m incredibly delighted we were able to do that,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “Normally, we don’t find opponents for it because they say, ‘What would we want in 30 minutes?’

“But we had a seven-week break; so, not everyone, probably four or five, but we had a big break, the longest in a long time.

“As a result, we agreed not to play too soon. We wanted to allow ourselves enough time to get in, to constantly assess the intensity of training and say, “OK, here we want to do more, here we want to do less.” We can do that over the course of two sessions or two days. That is exactly what we do.

“Then there’s the first game, which is a challenging one since it’s a long time of 45 minutes. When you make 11 substitutions at halftime, the players who leave the field after 45 minutes aren’t sitting in the dressing room asking, “Why did I come off?!?” They are overjoyed.

“This time, I prefer that we just go for 30 minutes with everything we have, with no breaks at all. You might hear us shouting in training, and then we take these brief breaks, but the rest of the time it’s just go, go, go. That’s what I’d like to see, and I’m curious to see where it leads us.

“It won’t be the most organized, all this stuff — as it always is.” The impulse is what we need to get back right away.” “The summary comes to an end.”