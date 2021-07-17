Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be in line for a double transfer boost.

With Neco Williams apparently attempting to leave Liverpool this summer and Kostas Tsimikas yet to make an impact at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool could have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson’s eventual replacements on the flank.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk, as well as new signing Ibrahima Konate, were all present and ready to work as the Reds returned to pre-season training on Monday in and amid the hills and mountains of Austria.

While the other members of Liverpool’s first-team squad who competed in either Euro 2020 or Copa America are now enjoying their well-earned vacations, two young players in the squad could use this pre-season to build a credible claim to regular first-team action in the future.

Many of Liverpool’s young players are well-known these days, and players like Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are no longer considered part of the ‘youngsters’ group, thanks to their respective contributions when given senior football opportunities.

Conor Bradley of Northern Ireland and Owen Beck of Wales, on the other hand, might be Liverpool’s unexpected standout combo during this year’s pre-season tour.

Look at Nat Phillips for an example of how a relatively obscure player may excel during the preseason.

Phillips rose from relative obscurity for Liverpool’s 2018 pre-season tour, and while he was ecstatic to receive a text message instructing him to report to Melwood rather than the Kirkby Academy, he was essentially there to make up the numbers.

However, having gained in stature on the tour of the United States, he went on to make a positive impact and impress Klopp.

He is a key member of Liverpool’s team now, as he was last season, demonstrating that the manager believes in those who perform, regardless of their age.

And he isn’t the only one who has drawn attention during the preseason. Curtis Jones made an impression in the summer of 2019 before having a breakout season, and Rhian Brewster’s strong play earned her a £24 million move to Sheffield United last summer.

Beck has a lot of expectations to live up to.

