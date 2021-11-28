Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team has made the “ideal signing” who has it all.

Following Liverpool’s Premier League title warning to Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp praised Diogo Jota as “amazing.”

The Reds thrashed Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday, with Jota scoring twice and Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk also scoring.

Liverpool have scored 39 times in their first 13 Premier League games, a club record. The Portuguese now has seven Premier League goals this season, second only to teammate Mohamed Salah.

“Diogo is a terrific player, an exceptional boy,” Klopp remarked. He is the ideal signing since he possesses all of the qualities that a Liverpool player in this group requires.

“He’s got technical skills, physical talents, and he’s clever enough to pick up on tactical stuff quickly.”

“On top of that, he can play all three forward positions and as a number 10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation.”

“He is incredibly good and has the pace and determination to finish situations. His goal-scoring stats are quite outstanding. Unfortunately, he suffered a major injury last year, which is never a good thing.

“But, thank God, he’s back, and he fits right in with this group, and I’m very pleased with him.”

“I thought he could have made a better judgment before scoring, but perhaps he was wise enough to finish it off a little later.” But everything is well, and Diogo is a good player.” Liverpool went back into second place in the rankings, a point behind leaders Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

With Roberto Firmino still out with a hamstring injury, Jota has started 10 of the club’s 13 Premier League games this season.

When the attacker moved from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September, Klopp said he was “wise enough” to know there would be first-team possibilities.

“It’s not set in stone that we always start with the same lineup,” says the narrator “he stated “Our other players are excellent, which should come as no surprise.

“However, instead of going through a season and playing for 50 games, it’s about making 35 extremely good games.”

"However, instead of going through a season and playing for 50 games, it's about making 35 extremely good games."

"It's very normal for you to need to rest. For these situations, you'll need more than 11 players in the squad, and even more than three strikers."