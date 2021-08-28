Liverpool line ups after Naby Keita’s decision, but Chelsea’s Diogo Jota is dropped.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea’s Premier League title hopes will be put to the test here.

a full complement Last season, the Reds visited Stamford Bridge earlier in the season and were easily the better team versus the Londoners.

However, this one might be a little closer.

The major matchup is between Romelu Lukaku and Virgil van Dijk, but it will be interesting to see how Chelsea’s left flank deals with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-raiding Arnold’s threat.

Fabinho will be back in midfield with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, who has kept his spot following a strong start to the season.

Andy Robertson must return, no matter how well Kostas Tsimikas has filled in for him during his absence.

And, despite his recent goal-scoring form, I’m replacing Diogo Jota with Roberto Firmino.

This evening, the best squad in Europe will be in town.

They’re also taking on Chelsea.

But, before the lolsworths start a-jabberin’, let’s take a look at who Jurgen Klopp might pick for Liverpool when Thomas Tuchel’s transfer cavalry pay a visit. Or something along those lines.

Although Kostas Tsimikas has shown he is ready for the Reds, Andy Robertson can return to left-back, with the rest of the defense remaining unchanged.

Jordan Henderson will start in midfield, while Fabinho will return to the defense.

As a result, four people are reduced to one. Thiago Alcantara isn’t nearly match fit, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still finding his feet in the job, and Harvey Elliott will have plenty of opportunities to excel in such games in the future.

So it’s Naby Keita in the engine room for the time being.

In terms of attack, Diogo Jota has scored the first goal in both games this season, but I’d bench him in favor of Roberto Firmino, who can upset Jorginho, who is now widely considered as the finest player in the world despite the fact that he isn’t even Chelsea’s best midfielder.

Nothing is stranger than people.

If Liverpool were to win the Premier League this season, they must win the top four ‘mini-leagues,’ including Saturday’s match against European champions Real Madrid. Chelsea provides them with an early chance to make a major statement. “The summary has come to an end.”