‘Liverpool like him,’ says Raphinha’s agent, hinting to a move away from Leeds United.

During the summer transfer window, both Liverpool and Manchester United were heavily connected with the Brazilian.

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes in a £17 million deal in 2020, and his performances have certainly attracted the eye.

Since joining Marcelo Bielsa’s side, the 24-year-old has been a standout performer, with reports linking him with a move to Anfield.

Raphinha’s agent, Deco, a former Barcelona and Chelsea player, claims that the Reds inquired about him.

However, Deco went on to clarify that Liverpool had made no formal approaches, but that a future transfer could be on the cards.

Deco is reported in Globo Esporte as saying, “Raphinha became an important player in the Premier League, the club recognizes he has grown, and things will unfold naturally.”

“He is young, he faces many obstacles ahead of him; there are other clubs interested in him, including Liverpool; there have been approaches, but nothing official.”

“He was sought by Leeds for a second season.”

Raphinha is in his second season in England, and Man United has been linked with a move for the Brazilian, along with Liverpool.

Deco went on to explain that his client plans to go on to the next level of his profession, but he didn’t identify which team or league he’ll be joining.

Deco explained, “Raphinha has a market, and Leeds has high expectations; it was never a rush project.”

“Despite Leeds’ Premier League status, he has ambitions to play at a higher level.”

“However, this is not the time or the focus of his attention; things will unfold gradually.”

“Raphinha is content at Leeds, and the moment will undoubtedly come for him to take the largest move forward in his career.”

“He has a three-year contract, but the contract does not specify the length of his stay or prevent him from being transferred.”

“Leeds are aware; they’ll want to make a significant transaction, and Raphinha’s career will progress.”