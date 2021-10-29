Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah is concerned about his contract, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is aware of the’situation.’

Mohamed Salah is, without a doubt, the best player on the planet right now.

But what of his Liverpool future? That isn’t exactly so certain.

Salah’s contract at Anfield is slated to expire at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, as has been widely reported.

Liverpool will undoubtedly want him to stay at the club, and he has expressed a desire to remain at Anfield for many more years.

Thus, what’s holding up the continuation of a Merseyside relationship that has been beautiful, prosperous, and exhilarating so far?

As the Reds attempt to finalize one of the most crucial contract extensions in their history, here are all the latest information on the Egyptian’s future.

Salah told Sky Sports that he would love to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career after his stunning hat-trick in Liverpool’s 5-0 win against Manchester United.

The 29-year-old said, however, that it is also up to the club to negotiate an arrangement.

“If you ask me, I’d like to stay till the end of my football career, but I can’t say much about it because I don’t have control over it.”

“It’s up to the club, not me,” says the player. At this point, I don’t think I’ll ever play against Liverpool. That would be depressing for me. It’s difficult; I don’t want to discuss it because it would make me really sad.” After United’s win, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that he is aware of Salah’s desire to stay on Merseyside.

“Mo was there to get the goals on the fifth goal, and he cope with the fuss that everyone puts around him,” he remarked, according to Metro. “He adores his football, and may it continue for a long, long time.” I already heard (he wanted to complete his career here), and I’m familiar with the circumstances.” Liverpool legend John Barnes has stated that he would be hesitant to make Salah the world’s highest-paid player.

While the former winger believes Salah is now the best operator in the world, he believes a lucrative long-term deal for the Egyptian could be problematic. “The summary has come to an end.”