Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is universally praised by Soccer Aid supporters.

Jamie Carragher’s performance at Soccer Aid has piqued the interest of many football enthusiasts.

In the annual charity football match, the Liverpool icon played for England against a Rest of the World XI.

Carragher played the entire 90 minutes for England at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in what was the event’s tenth year of fundraising for UNICEF.

Gary Neville, a Sky Sports colleague, as well as a slew of other world football stars and celebrities, joined him.

Despite the fact that the game was a friendly for charity, many fans spotted Carragher putting in a lot of effort.

On Twitter, a number of supporters praised the former Liverpool defender for his commitment to the game.

“Watching Jamie Carragher take #SoccerAid WAY too seriously is very funny.”

“We should have signed Carragher last season when we didn’t have any center halves.

“I adore how Carragher is twisting up everyone on Twitter.”

“Every game is taken very seriously by @Carra23. It appeals to me.”

“Carragher attempting to play a high line in front of a slew of YouTubers.”

“Carra is still the boss she always was. “I’m letting the celebrities know who’s in charge.”

“Someone remind Carra it’s for charity, he’s playing like it’s Istanbul 2005.”