Liverpool ‘joins’ Chelsea and Real Madrid in the fight for the 19-year-old, proving Jurgen Klopp correct.

The season’s third international break has arrived, and Liverpool will be reflecting on what went wrong in Sunday’s defeat to West Ham United.

The Hammers beat Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium, cutting through the midfield with ease to inflict Liverpool their first defeat of the season.

It’s less than two months until the January transfer window opens, and talk about possible incoming transfers is heating up.

So, here’s a round-up of all the most recent Liverpool transfer news, speculations, and gossip from around the world.

West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen.

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both departing for the African Cup of Nations in January, Spanish newspaper Fichajes reports that Liverpool will try to add depth to their attacking options.

Bowen was linked with a move to Anfield over the summer, which caught the Reds fans off guard.

However, the 24-year-old has been in excellent form for the Hammers this season, assisting on a goal in their win over Liverpool, and has demonstrated why Jurgen Klopp admires him.

Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool are confident of signing young Fulham prodigy Carvalho, according to TEAMtalk, with Real Madrid and Chelsea also reportedly interested.

The 19-year-old is in high demand, and top teams from all around Europe are vying for his signature.

Before his ankle injury, the wideman will have witnessed Harvey Elliott join Liverpool from Fulham and become a regular starter in Klopp’s side.

Fulham are hoping to persuade their bright kid to sign a new deal that will allow him to continue his development, but that prospect appears to be fading.

Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

Liverpool are expected to sign the centre-back, according to Italian publication Torino Granata.

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in bringing Bremer to the Premier League for £9 million, but according to this story, Klopp is ready to sign Bremer ahead of Conte.

Bremer is regarded as one of Serie A’s most reliable defenders, and he would improve the defense of any team.