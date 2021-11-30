Liverpool John Moores University has a new Vice Chancellor.

The new leader of Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) has been named.

LJMU’s fifth Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Mark Power, has been named.

Following an intensive process to decide the university’s future leadership, the former Registrar and Acting Vice-Chancellor was confirmed in the job by Chair of the Board Mike Parker.

“Mark is a fantastic guy with a remarkable track record as an agile and driven leader, focused on the best outcomes for our students and staff,” Mr Parker said.

“He has established a keen understanding of the sector over the course of his career, earning the respect of his peers in higher education and municipal officials; he also has the trust of our staff and extended university community.” He’ll make an excellent Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at Liverpool John Moores University.” Mr. Parker will succeed Professor Ian Campbell, who resigned the university’s top job in August after only being appointed in 2019.

Mr Power, who hails from Merseyside, attended Prescot Grammar School and possesses a BA in Fine Art as well as an MBA from LJMU.

During his time at LJMU, Mr Power has held key positions at all levels of the university and has developed into a higher education management expert.

He was most recently Registrar and Chief Operating Officer, during which time he oversaw the university’s response to the epidemic.

He collaborates closely with JMSU, the university’s student union, and is a strong supporter of the university’s health and wellness, EDI, and social mobility initiatives.

“His tale is engaging and inspirational,” Mr Parker continued, “and we couldn’t have asked for a finer person to lead us toward our bicentennial in 2023.”

“I am immensely proud of LJMU and honoured to be leading such a brilliant and important institution,” Mr Power said upon accepting the role. I’ve spent my whole professional career at LJMU, and I’ve witnessed firsthand the profound and moving impact we can have on everyone who comes into contact with us.

“Make no mistake: this is not the time to take a breath. With a new strategic approach that embraces a brave, imaginative, and inclusive attitude, we have a tremendous chance to create our future.” “The summary comes to an end.”