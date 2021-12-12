Liverpool is’ready’ to activate a £50 million release clause in the contract of the 17-year-old phenom.

As the January transfer window approaches, Liverpool is being linked with a slew of big names.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year, the Reds are being connected with fresh attacking alternatives on a regular basis.

However, the club is thought to be interested in a number of other players, and talk is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

We take a look at some of the most recent rumours circulating online to see who’s been connected with a move to Anfield.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi

Liverpool are apparently interested in signing the young Barca star, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional (via Fichajes).

The Reds are willing to pay the 17-year-€50 old’s million release clause in order to get him to Anfield, according to the report, after initially been connected with Pedri.

Barcelona is rumored to be wanting upwards of €100 million for the Golden Boy winner, thus Liverpool has opted for a less expensive option in order to add more youngsters.

Given Barca’s current financial condition, they may be inclined to listen to offers for their young players, however they are rumored to be working on a new agreement for Gavi to ensure he does not go too soon.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo

The National

Rodrygo is said to be a key target for Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds willing to pay £68 million to bring him to Anfield.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool had a £51 million bid rejected during the summer, but they are still interested in signing him in January.

When the Reds fly to the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year, they’ll need some quality options to cover for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

And the Brazilian, who has one La Liga goal in 14 appearances for Real Madrid this season, is being touted as a possible replacement.

Diaz, Luis

Outlet in Portugal Record Liverpool’s ambitions to sign Diaz next month have apparently been given a big boost.

According to the report, Porto has been eliminated. “The summary has come to an end.”