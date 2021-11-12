Liverpool is set to get a portion of a £1 billion windfall as the Premier League keeps an eye on the situation.

Liverpool is expected to receive a multi-million pound boost after the competition for the rights to broadcast the Premier League in the United States progressed to a second round.

As the deadline for bids approached on Monday, Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, expected to share a piece of a £1.1 billion deal with the other 19 Premier League clubs.

However, a late entrance by ESPN to take the rights, which are presently owned by NBC in the United States, appears to be driving up the price, which will please club owners.

NBC has the transatlantic rights to the Premier League until next year, after paying £1 billion for them from 2016 to 2022.

However, ESPN and Viacom-owned CBS have challenged their position for future rights, necessitating a second round of bidding, with a decision set to be made next week, according to the New York Times.

“Soccer has been a tentpole for ESPN+ from the very first day,” ESPN head of programming and original content Magnus Burke told those in attendance at an SPJ Media Innovators conference in New York on Tuesday, according to WorldSoccerTalk. That, along with UFC, have been the two categories in which we’ve’sunk our teeth’ since the beginning.

“Until recently, [the Premier League rights]haven’t been available. As a result, we carried out our procedure. We were disciplined in our approach. We’ll have to wait and see what happens. We’ve had some interesting discussions. As part of the process, we want to grasp what they were seeking for. And I’m looking forward to seeing where it goes.” The work of NBC on Premier League coverage had been seen as something that would tip the balance in their favor until ESPN joined the table, but the Premier League’s splitting of packages means that multiple broadcasters could join in, as is the case in the UK with Sky Sports, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime Video.

“I think this will go fast, something that will probably take one to two weeks,” NBC Sports Group chairman Pete Bevacqua said to sports media executives in New York.

"We expect it to be fiercely contested."