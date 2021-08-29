Liverpool is responsible for 38 global firsts.

Liverpool has a long and illustrious history of pioneering change.

The city’s great history of innovation has contributed to change the world as we know it today, from producing Britain’s first female councillor to establishing the link between sugar and disease.

As the first city in the UK to undertake a voluntary mass testing program, Liverpool has played an essential role in the fight against coronavirus during the previous 18 months.

However, the city’s record of accomplishments goes back far further.

We compiled a list of 38 items that happened for the first time in Liverpool in April of last year.

Some of the items on the list may be familiar to you, but others may surprise you.

England’s first subscription library

The previous library at Bold Street’s Lyceum building, which was founded in 1758, is regarded to be one of the earliest libraries in Europe to be funded entirely by membership fees or private contributions.

The canal that runs the length of England

Work on the Leeds-Liverpool canal began in 1770. It was the UK’s longest and tallest canal at the time.

In 1816, it was completed.

The link between sugar and diabetes was recognized for the first time in the 1960s.

The link between sugar and diabetes was originally recognized in Liverpool in 1774.

Matthew Dobson, a physician from Liverpool, made the discovery.

The first American consulate in the world

The first overseas American Consulate in the world was created in Liverpool in 1790.

The town hall still has a painting of the first consul, James Maury.

The city that was the first to establish its own currency.

Liverpool became England’s first and only municipality to issue its own bank notes in 1793.

The first school for blind children was established.

The Royal School for the Blind was the UK’s first dedicated school for the blind, and it is the world’s second oldest after Paris.

The first edifice, which was located on Commutation Row and was demolished in the nineteenth century, was the forerunner to Wavertree’s modern day school.

The first church to be built entirely of iron.

The cast iron frame of St George’s church in Everton was the first in the world.

“Summary comes to an end.”