Liverpool is ready to give Kaide Gordon and the next generation their first taste of Anfield action.

During the Carabao Cup romp at Carrow Road last month, the travelling army got a glimpse.

On Saturday afternoon, Anfield supporters will have the opportunity to see Liverpool’s next generation up close.

The under-23s will face Arsenal in front of the Kop less than two hours after the first team finishes their Premier League match against Watford (kick-off 4pm).

Many of Barry Lewtas’s players have already played at Anfield, having won the FA Youth Cup quarter-final against Arsenal last season.

That, however, took place behind closed doors. With tickets costing £3 for adults and £1 for children and discounts, the Reds are hoping that fans would take advantage of the opportunity to see how Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, and Tyler Morton are progressing.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, predicts a Newcastle takeover and claims the Super League.

“It’s fantastic that we’ll be able to play in stadiums again, and having the opportunity to play at Anfield makes it even more special,” Lewtas told The Washington Newsday.

“Obviously, a lot of the lads will have played against Arsenal at Anfield last season, and we’ll be hoping for a similar result this time.” The nerves should be manageable because it will be nothing new to them, but it will be thrilling nonetheless.

“This time, there will be fans, and the more people we can get in, the more special the event will be.”

“After a difficult start to the season, Arsenal are flying high, while we are still trying to find our way.”

The Premier League 2 campaign has been challenging, with five points from the first three games followed by four straight defeats, including huge losses to Leeds United and Manchester United.

Lewtas, on the other hand, isn’t surprised that there have been some growing pains.

He concedes, “We have a youthful side for a U23s.” “To be honest, it’s been a baptism of fire.

“Normally, boys coming up from the U18s would bring a combination of experience to a team.” But we’ve been lucky in getting a number of boys out on loan, which has given the younger boys a chance.

“We. “Summary comes to a close.”