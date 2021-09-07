Liverpool is ready to face the Brazilian Football Association, despite the fact that the Reds have been afflicted by an injury bug.

On Tuesday, September 7, here is your Liverpool evening digest.

A ban could be imposed on the Brazilian quartet.

Liverpool is at odds with the Brazilian Football Association after the club declined to allow Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino to join their national team during the international break.

Due to the UK Government’s coronavirus quarantine restrictions, the Reds, like other Premier League clubs, demanded that their Brazilian trio stay at home.

However, the Brazilian FA is considering taking the situation to FIFA and requesting that the five-day rule be applied, which would prevent players from playing for their clubs if they failed to join up with their national team.

The Reds’ players would be unable to play against Leeds on Sunday, but would be permitted to play against AC Milan three days later.

Firmino’s return is still a few weeks away.

With Firmino still nursing a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea during the international break, Liverpool may not have to worry about a FIFA ban.

With the club remaining tight-lipped about when the 29-year-old will be eligible for selection, manager Jurgen Klopp faces a selection issue in the coming weeks.

Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams, and James Milner are all doubtful for the club’s return to play against Leeds United following the international break.

Liverpool must not allow Jude Bellingham to join their rivals.

Liverpool would be silly not to throw their head in the ring if Jude Bellingham’s star in the game continues to grow, and if he becomes available next summer, they would be foolish not to do so.

From his growing friendship with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson to the Dortmund midfielder naming Steven Gerrard as the person with whom he would most like to trade clothes.

He isn’t going to be cheap. And, with prolific scorer Erling Haaland expected to leave at the conclusion of the season, it’s unclear whether the German club will allow their two most important players to leave in the same transfer window.

If the former Birmingham midfielder wants to return to England so quickly after moving to Germany, Klopp must make sure his team is in the lead in the race to recruit him.

