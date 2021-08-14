Liverpool is on the verge of sinking unless big reforms are implemented.

If big adjustments are not done to reduce carbon emissions, a senior Liverpool councillor has stated that the city “actually faces being underwater in a couple of decades.”

The stark warning comes as Liverpool’s Green Party leader, Cllr Tom Crone, chastised the city council for failing to make progress in addressing the climate catastrophe since a crisis declaration was issued two years ago.

Cllr Crone said the declaration, which saw the council embrace a zero-carbon objective by 2030, “felt like a turning point,” but that “very little” had been accomplished in the two years following.

Over self-isolation, unvaccinated council employees could lose their employment.

“It took a long time to get a climate change committee up and going, and when it was constituted, it wasn’t effectively resourced and didn’t have a clear vision of what it was attempting to achieve,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“A draft zero-carbon strategy has been commissioned, and councillors have received some useful carbon literacy training. This plan contains some helpful concepts, but it fails to recognize the gravity of the problem and the magnitude of the reforms required. Most significantly, there is no indication that it will be implemented.

“If carbon emissions aren’t reduced, Liverpool might be flooded in a few of decades, and nothing has changed in two years isn’t good enough.”

The city council has responded by stating that it has been working ‘round the clock’ to make lives and livelihoods in Liverpool more sustainable.

Cllr Crone’s remarks follow a catastrophic UN report that warned of rising intense heatwaves, droughts, and flooding, describing the warning as a “code red for humanity.”

He feels the city council should have already put in place a plan to “totally change Liverpool’s economy away from its reliance on international tourists, an expanding airport, and ever larger cruise liners to one based on zero net carbon and sustainable, well-paid jobs.”

“Instead, the council has been bumbling around with disjointed one-off initiatives that fail to attract the meager financing available from the federal government,” he continued.

The council was recently chastised for removing part of a temporary cycle lane. “The summary has come to an end.”