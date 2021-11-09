Liverpool is ‘losing control,’ according to a former Premier League referee, who has sent a message to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s frenetic style of play is costing them precious points in the Premier League title battle.

While it seemed inevitable that their unbeaten streak would come to an end, facing West Ham on Sunday afternoon was a difficult pill to swallow.

The Reds are now fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Chelsea as the international break approaches.

The manner in which Liverpool’s games have played out in recent weeks is a cause for concern, even if it is only a minor points gap to make up.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has been involved in a slew of squabbles and has struggled to maintain any sort of consistent control over their opponents.

During Liverpool’s Premier League defeat to West Ham on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp was dissatisfied with a couple decisions made by referee Craig Pawson and VAR.

At the London Stadium, Alisson Becker’s own goal gave the hosts an early lead, although Klopp felt it should have been disallowed for a goalie foul.

He was also disappointed that VAR did not award a red card to West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell for a ‘dangerous’ tackle on Reds skipper Jordan Henderson.

Mark Halsey, a Premier League referee with 280 games under his belt, feels that Cresswell should have been sent off for his challenge on Henderson, but Klopp “can have no issue” with Alisson’s own goal not being disallowed.

