Liverpool is likely to take a £123 million damage, but Nike is hoping for a £35 million lift.

Liverpool’s financial records for the year ending May 2020 were filed at Companies House in April, and they provided an unsettling foreshadowing of what was to come for the following year.

A pre-tax loss of £46 million contrasted with a profit before tax of £43 million in the 2018/19 Champions League-winning season, with revenues falling to £490 million from £533 million the year before as the impact of the epidemic became clear.

However, the 2020 financials only account for two and a half months. The financial year that ended in May 2021 is already closed, and we’ll find out the full extent of the damage in early 2022 when the Reds file their accounts with Companies House, with the club expected to lose a lot of money due to a full season without fans.

The Reds lost £59 million in media revenue and £13 million in matchday revenue from March 2019 to May 2020. Media revenue fell by 25.5 percent in percentage terms, while matchday revenue fell by 15.5 percent.

The media losses were largely attributed to the Premier League’s pause and its impact on broadcasters’ schedules, with Premier League clubs agreeing to a £330 million rebate, with Liverpool paying the highest price for the Covid-affected season in which they were crowned champions, having to stump up around £17.3 million, according to The Telegraph, with the rebate deferred for a season and allowed the rebate to be deferred for a season and allowed the rebate to be deferred for a season

The Daily Mail reported earlier this year that a large portion of the £330 million, around £107 million, was repaid to overseas broadcasters via prize money reductions at the end of the 2019/20 season, while Liverpool will repay around £8.2 million from a prize pot of £156.5 million, which includes prize payments and TV revenues.

The £8 million rebate for Liverpool, a projected matchday revenue hit of £80 million due to no fans being present at Anfield last season, a £3 million rebate to broadcasters related to European competition, and a £33 million revenue decrease, estimated at 15% of full year revenues, were among the figures presented by Swiss Ramble.

