‘Liverpool is like Westlife’s second home,’ says the band, which will perform a nostalgic show in the city.

Next year, Westlife will embark on a new tour, which will include a stop in Liverpool.

The Irish boy band’s Wild Dreams Tour will take them across the United Kingdom, performing songs from their new album of the same name as well as their greatest successes from the previous two decades.

The band, which was formed in 1998, consists of Shane Fillan, Nicky Byrne, Markus Feehily, and Kian Egan.

In 2012, Westlife took a sabbatical until rejoining in 2018. The Wild Dreams album, which will be published on November 26th, is their 12th studio album.

