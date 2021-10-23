Liverpool is in a state of emergency and is ready for yet another storm.

Liverpool is no stranger to government cuts; for the past decade, the city has been suffering severe hardship.

However, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak poised to further slash council finances when he unveils his spending plans this week, there is growing concern in the city about how bad things could go.

It appears like the city, its government, and many of its inhabitants are all in the midst of a spinning whirlwind of issues.

Fears for Liverpool’s rough sleepers as a ‘perfect storm’ threatens to reintroduce them to danger.

Since 2010, Liverpool City Council has lost £465 million in central government funding, a 63 percent reduction.

At the Cunard, desperate efforts are already underway to scrounge out another £33 million in savings in time for next year’s budget plans – and that’s before we see what else the Chancellor has planned.

Of course, the council has caused some of its own challenges.

One of the most infuriating and upsetting parts of the disastrous Max Caller examination, which exposed years of flaws at the Cunard, was the waste and mismanagement of tens of millions of pounds at a time when the city and its people needed it the most.

As a result of its mistakes, the council now faces the ignominy of Whitehall commissioners watching over its every action – and they don’t come cheap.

An additional £12 million has been set aside to pay for the commissioners’ work and the resolution of the issues that have been identified.

There is a new mayor, cabinet, and administration in place, but they must be given the opportunity to navigate the city and council out of these issues, which will be impossible if the city is further hammered by crippling cuts.

Liverpool has some of the highest levels of deprivation in the country, and many residents rely on council services and assistance to stay afloat.

That’s becoming increasingly difficult as people continue to feel the effects of the pandemic despite so much support. “The summary has come to an end.”