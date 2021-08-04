Liverpool is home to one of Europe’s top five wonderkids.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, both of Liverpool, have been recognized in Soccerment’s top 50 European wonderkids.

Jones has been with Liverpool since he was a child and has moved through the ranks to the senior squad under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage.

Jones was given his first chance to shine at senior level in 2018, and he earned a Premier League winner’s medal for his contribution to Liverpool’s 2019/20 triumph.

Jones was listed as Europe’s fifth best wonderkid in Soccerment’s current rankings, and was the top English youngster on the list, ahead of Bukayo Saka, Mason Greenwood, and Jude Bellingham.

After an excellent season on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, Reds teammate Elliott came in 24th on the list.

During a season-long loan spell with Rovers last year, the 18-year-old scored seven goals and added 11 assists in over 40 appearances.

And, just a few weeks after signing a new contract with the Reds, he was named to the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

During pre-season, the former Fulham youth was used in a midfield three by the Reds, and he impressed again during the defeat to Hertha Berlin in Austria on Thursday.

Ansu Fati of Barcelona takes first place, with Benoit Badiashile, Ryan Gravenberch, and Lassina Traore rounding out the top four.

Soccerment has created its own algorithm that uses statistics to measure a player’s effectiveness based on numerous parameters such as distance covered, pass accuracy, and shot power.