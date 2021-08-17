Liverpool is getting ready to receive Afghan refugees.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Liverpool is preparing to welcome refugees.

The city council is in talks with the government about supporting the government’s proposals for an Afghan refugee program.

People clung to US planes leaving Kabul yesterday in chaotic scenes as people desperately tried to flee the capital city after the Taliban took power.

The United Kingdom is preparing to welcome Afghan migrants fleeing the Taliban.

The administration has stated that it is now considering a “bespoke” refugee arrangement, with a focus on the most vulnerable, such as women and girls.

Liverpool, which has a long history of accepting refugees and asylum seekers, has stated that it is prepared to assist, and the city council is presently working to discover suitable housing in the city.

The local government is also working to clarify the terms of its financial agreements with the federal government.

“The photos we are seeing from Afghanistan are extremely heartbreaking,” said Mayor Joanne Anderson. Both men and women live in constant terror of losing their lives.

“The UK, like the rest of the globe, must do its part to aid – and Liverpool is ready to do so.”

Liverpool has previously and continues to sponsor refugee resettlement programs from countries such as Syria.

When considering how many Afghan refugees to allow to live in the UK after the Taliban took power, the Home Office stated that “it will be guided by the capabilities of local authorities.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab indicated earlier today that the UK is considering a unique arrangement for Afghan refugees, with more details to be announced later.

Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast that the UK has “always been a safe sanctuary for those fleeing persecution.”

Parliament has been summoned and will meet tomorrow to discuss the country’s deteriorating condition.